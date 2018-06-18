Montana river searched after person seen falling from bridge

Cropped Photo: Tony Hisgett / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 2.0

Cropped Photo: Tony Hisgett / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 2.0

REED POINT, Mont. (AP) – Searchers are combing the Yellowstone River in southern Montana after someone was seen falling from a bridge.



Stillwater County Search and Rescue says the person, identified only as a male, reportedly fell outside of Reed Point early Saturday morning. The search has been hampered by rain and high water, and investigators are asking people to stay out of the area between Reed Point and the Holmgren Fishing Access.



No foul play is suspected, and no other information was released.