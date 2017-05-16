Montana deputy killed in highway shootout

Story by KECI, KCFW, KTVM

MISSOULA, Mont. – Westbound lanes of I-90 are shut down at mile marker 129 after a high-speed pursuit and shootout early this morning. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms a Broadwater County Sheriff’s deputy was killed in that shootout.

Missoula Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Brenda Bassett says it all started in Three Forks around 1 a.m. She says two suspects got into a shootout with law enforcement during a traffic stop. That’s when the deputy was killed.

Authorities issued a BOLO alert. Montana Highway Patrol troopers spotted the vehicle near Anaconda. A high-speed chase ensued with speeds topping 100 m.p.h. The Montana Highway Patrol laid spike strips at mile marker 162 in Powell County, but the suspects were able to go about 30 more miles, stopping east of Rock Creek. At that point, Bassett says the passenger exited the vehicle and shot at multiple officers. The suspect was shot and taken to the hospital. The driver is in custody.

Emergency personnel closed the west-bound lanes of I-90 at mile marker 129. Authorities say it will remain closed for the foreseeable future. Multiple agencies are on-scene collecting evidence.