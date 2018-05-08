Monmouth: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) _ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. (MNR) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fiscal second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Freehold, New Jersey, said it had funds from operations of $16.8 million, or 22 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $7.4 million, or 9 cents per share.

The industrial real estate investment trust posted revenue of $33.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.7 million.

The company’s shares have declined roughly 10 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $16.03, a rise of 12 percent in the last 12 months.

