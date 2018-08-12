Mom of 3 fatally shot in McDonald's drive-thru; suspect sought

Police in Jacksonville, Fla., were searching for a suspect after a mother of three boys was fatally shot Friday morning while she ordered food in the drive-thru lane of a local McDonald’s.

Jamie Marie Roque, 32, of Jacksonville, died about an hour later at a hospital, the Florida Times Union reported. She had been shot at least once, the report said.

Roque’s aunt, Rose Mary Lopez, told the newspaper that Roque was devoted to her sons — two of whom are autistic. She also cared for her mother.

“She was a beautiful person. She loved life and her family,” Lopez said. “She was all about her kids and her mom, who has lost it over this.”

Jacksonville police Sgt. Marc Musser said witnesses described seeing a heavy-set black man flee in a white four-door car after the shooting.

Detectives were also checking footage from security cameras in the area in a bid to identify the suspect, he said.

