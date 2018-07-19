Mom let men rape her 2-year-old daughter while she watched, police say

A Missouri woman was charged with child abuse Tuesday after allegedly allowing several men to rape her 2-year-old daughter while she watched.

Azzie Watson, 25, from the Kansas City area was arrested June 29 for failing to appear in court after officers received a recording from her boyfriend, in which she allegedly admitted watching two men rape the child, Kansas City’s FOX 4 reported, citing court documents.

Police were given the recording last month while responding to a rape report at a hospital. In the recording, Watson allegedly said her daughter was raped about five times, the station reported.

Watson told law enforcement July 10 that what she said in the recording was a lie because she was intimated by her boyfriend, according to the station.

The child tested positive for a sexually transmitted infection and had meth in her system, police said, according to the station. Watson told police she used meth, but didn’t know her daughter had been infected.

The two children living with Watson have since been removed from the home, the station reported. Both had traces of metal in their feet, the report said.

Bond was set at $75,000. No attorney was listed for Watson in online court records.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.