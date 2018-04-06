Mom charged with decapitating her 7-year-old son in western New York

A mother stabbed and decapitated her 7-year-old son in rural western New York minutes before deputies arrived in a response to a call of a “suicidal female” armed with a knife, according to reports Friday.

First-grader Abraham Cardenas was killed Thursday evening after being stabbed in the back and neck with a “large-bladed kitchen knife,” authorities said. Hanane Mouhib, 36, was charged with murder after deputies subdued her with a stun gun in the small town of Sweden, near Rochester.

“There’s absolutely no explanation for us,” Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said at a Friday news conference, according to the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “The word ‘evil’ comes to mind….This is a mother who took her son’s life.”

Abraham’s father, grandfather and 10-year-old brother were in another room in the house when the boy was killed, Baxter said.

In a span of three days in early March, deputies took Mouhib to a local hospital for psychiatric care after she called 911 twice to say she did not feel right, the paper reported.

After the second visit, Mouhib admitted herself to the hospital and was a patient for nearly three weeks.

Doctors discharged her on March 26.

Mouhib worked as a nurse practitioner for a year at Rochester Mental Health Center, WROC-TV reported. She left that job in January 2017 after a year.

Brockport School District Superindentent Lesli Myers said Abraham was an incredibly vibrant and engaged learner who was loved by his teachers and the school community.

“He lit up a room every time he entered it,” she said, according to the station.

Mouhib is being held in the county jail without bail.