A suspect in connection with Mollie Tibbetts’ murder is in custody and has been identified as a 24-year-old man in the U.S. illlegally, investigators announced at a news conference Tuesday.

Christian Rivera was charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ death, officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said that Rivera is being held on a federal immigration detainer.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.