Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect makes first court appearance, Tibbetts family releases statement

Minutes before the man accused of murdering their daughter was due to make his first court appearance, Mollie Tibbetts family members made their first statement since their daughter’s body was found in an Iowa cornfield, saying: “Our hearts are broken.”

“On behalf of Mollie’s entire family, we thank all of those from around the world who have sent their thoughts and prayers for our girl,” the statement read. “We know that many of you will join us as we continue to carry Mollie in our hearts forever. At this time, our family asks that we be allowed the time to process our devastating loss and share our grief in private. Again, thank you for the outpouring of love and support that has been shared in Mollie’s name. We remain forever grateful.”

In a Montezuma, Iowa courtroom, the suspected killer, Cristhean Rivera appeared mostly stoic. Wearing headphones, he answered “Yes” when the judge asked if he understood the proceedings.

Rivera’s lawyers filed a motion for a private hearing, after an earlier defense motion for a gag order was rejected. His attorney’s argued the case had already become too politicized.

“The government has weighed in at the highest levels,” Rivera’s lawyer said.

Fox News’ Melissa Chrise contributed to this report.