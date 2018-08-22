Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect, illegal immigrant Cristhian Rivera, allegedly passed E-Verify system

The Mexican national accused of murdering college student Mollie Tibbetts in Iowa last month lived in the United States illegally for several years — but was reportedly still able to pass a government system designed to weed out illegal immigrants from obtaining American jobs.

Cristhian Rivera, 24, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Tuesday after the body of Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, was discovered in a cornfield about 12 miles southeast of Brooklyn, where she was last seen running. Police said Rivera was in the country illegally and an immigration detainer was placed on him after his arrest.

Rivera’s employer, Yarrabee Farms, confirmed Tuesday that Rivera worked at the farm for four years and said Rivera passed the federal E-Verify check, which is intended to maintain a database of I-9 forms and tax records of employees across the country.

But experts tell Fox News the E-Verify system is not fool-proof and can be thwarted.

MOLLIE TIBBETTS MURDER SUSPECT WORKED LESS THAN 3 MILES FROM WHERE SHE WAS STAYING

Dane Lang, one of the farm’s owners, said all documents regarding Rivera’s employment have been turned in to authorities. Yarrabee Farms is also owned by Craig Lang, the former president of the Iowa Farm Bureau and a former Secretary of Agriculture in Iowa on the GOP ticket this year.

“E-Verify has prevented a lot of illegal aliens from getting jobs. It’s the best system out there,” former ICE acting director Thomas Homan told “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday, adding that there are ways to beat the system in “rare circumstances.”

“I would be interested to know is did they really run this person in E-Verify and what failed,” he said.

Immigration officials have not confirmed if Rivera’s identity was entered into the E-Verify database. Authorities have said he arrived to the U.S. illegally from Mexico between 4 and 7 years ago.

A search of Iowa court records revealed no prior criminal history, and it’s unclear whether he had ever been subject to prior deportation proceedings.

Requests to comment from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) were not immediately returned.

E-Verify is an online system is run by the U.S. government for employers to check on the eligibility status of its workers. The automated system checks records from the Social Security Administration and Department of Homeland Security to make sure an employee is legally allowed to work in the U.S.

An enrolled employer just needs an employee’s name, date of birth and social security.

E-Verify is completely voluntary for most employers. Those employers with federal contracts or subcontracts that contain the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) E-Verify clause are required to enroll as a condition of federal contracting.

MOLLIE TIBBETTS MURDER SUSPECT IDENTIFIED AS CRISTHIAN RIVERA, 24, LIVING IN US ILLEGALLY

Jessica Vaughan, director of Policy Studies for the Center for Immigration Studies, said illegal immigrants and “unscrupulous employers” most commonly use identity fraud to thwart E-Verify.

“The illegal worker could present a fraudulent identity that will pass E-Verify,” she told Fox News on Wednesday. “And an employer or hiring manager who knows that the identity might be sketchy could look the other way.”

While the details regarding how Rivera may have thwarted the system despite his immigration status remain unclear, Vaughan said many of the cases prosecuted in the past have seen an illegal immigrant buying a fraudulent identities.

“There have been cases of inmates selling their identities because they are incarcerated and don’t need them,” she said.

In one Massachusetts case, a hiring manager actually had an agreement with an identity vendor across the street who would help any illegal immigrant receive an identity that would pass muster, Vaughan said.

“They would send them across the street and tell them to come back later,” she said.

In many prosecuted cases, the employers and hiring managers knew that their workers were living in the U.S. illegally and decided ignore it. If they use E-Verify, they might have actively worked to make sure the employee could pass muster, Vaughan said.

“I don’t know the employer (in the Rivera case), but it would not be incredulous that the employer knew and was looking the other way,” she said.

Rivera’s arrival to the U.S. as a teenager has also raised questions that he may have been a so-called “Dreamer” who may qualified for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

Vaughan, however, said it is unlikely because to qualify for DACA, an illegal immigrant child must have lived in the U.S. for at least 5 years before 2012. If Rivera arrived in 2011 – the earliest officials believed he could have crossed the border from Mexico – he would not have qualified for DACA.

USCIS have not confirmed if Rivera was a DACA recipient.

“There are a lot of layers to peel off (in this case),” she added.

Politicians have seized on Rivera’s arrest, targeting the country’s immigration law.

“We are angry that a broken immigration system allowed a predator like this to live in our community, and we will do all we can (to) bring justice to Mollie’s killer,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement.

MOLLIE TIBBETTS MURDER SPARKS LAWMAKERS’ DEMANDS FOR ‘JUSTICE,’ COMPARISON TO KATE STEINLE CASE

Sen. Chuck Grassley, who has championed to make E-Verify a requirement for all employers, said in a joint statement with Sen. Joni Ernst that “too many Iowans have lost at the hands of criminals who broke our immigration laws.”

In 2017, the U.S. House approved an immigration-related bill that included “Sarah’s Law,” named after Sarah Root, an Iowan killed in 2016 by a drunken driver who was in the country illegally. Grassley and Ernst sponsored the measure in the U.S. Senate.

“We cannot allow these tragedies to continue,” Grassley and Ernst said.

Tibbetts’ disappearance set of a massive search involving state and federal authorities.

Investigators said they zeroed in on Rivera after obtaining footage from surveillance cameras in Brooklyn. The footage showed a Chevy Malibu connected to Rivera that was driving back and forth as Tibbetts was running in the area.

Investigators said they had earlier searched the area for Tibbetts but didn’t find her, noting the body was covered by corn stalks when recovered early Tuesday.

An autopsy would be performed on the body Wednesday by the state medical examiner’s office, which would assist investigators in understanding whether Tibbetts had been assaulted or tried to fight him off.

Rivera’s initial court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday in Montezuma.

Fox News’ Travis Fedschun, Cristina Corbin and the Associated Press contributed to this report.