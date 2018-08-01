Mollie Tibbett's dad urges any witness to 'come forward,' says 'somebody knows something'

The father of 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts told Fox News Channel on Wednesday in an exclusive interview that “the bottom line is somebody knows something” regarding the mysterious disappearance of his daughter.

Rob Tibbetts, urging the public to come forward, said in a small city like Brooklyn, Iowa, “you can’t do anything there without someone seeing it.”

“There is no information too trivial” to report to police, he said.

Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student, was last seen jogging in the Brooklyn, Iowa area on July 18.

The case has drawn national attention and searches for Tibbetts, which have included properties such as a hog farm, have come up short. Police have not announced any suspects in her disappearance. She had been staying at her boyfriend’s home to watch his dogs while he was out of town for work.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police tip lines at (800) 452-1111 or (515) 223-1400. The sheriff said the public can also send tips via email to tips@poweshiekcosheriff.com