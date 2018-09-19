Mollie Tibbetts' accused killer pleads not guilty to murder charges

Cristhian Rivera, the man accused of killing Iowa college Mollie Tibbetts, pleaded not guilty to murder charges at an arraignment hearing Wednesday.

Rivera, 24, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on August 21 after the body of Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, was discovered in a cornfield about 12 miles southeast of Brooklyn.

Tibbetts was last seen jogging in Brooklyn on July 18 and the search for her drew widespread media attention.

Prosecutors allege that Rivera abducted Tibbetts while she was out for an evening run, killed her and disposed of her body in the secluded location.

Authorities announced last month that that preliminary autopsy results from the state medical examiner’s office show Tibbetts was the victim of a homicide who died from “multiple sharp force injuries.”

