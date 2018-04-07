MLK's grandchild to host inspiring group of children

Martin Luther King Jr.’s grandchild is hosting an inspiring group of children to commemorate the 50th anniversary of King’s assassination, which was Wednesday.

Nine-year-old Yolanda Renee King and her cousin, Maryn Rippy, the granddaughter of King’s brother, A.D. King, are hosting the Saturday event in Atlanta, about a mile away from the civil rights leader’s childhood home.

Organizers say the gathering will honor youth who have “done extraordinary work for humanity.”

Two child actors – Hudson Yang from ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat” and Storm Reid from the film “A Wrinkle in Time” – are scheduled to host a live talk show during the gathering.

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was killed on April 4, 1968, while supporting a sanitation workers’ strike in Memphis.