MLB Flyaway 2018

KID News Radio, Taylor Chevrolet in Rexburg, and Farm Bureau Insurance want to give you a Free MLB Flyaway to Kansas City including airfare, hotel, and 3-day game tickets for 2 people to see the Kansas City Royals take on the Minnesota Twins!

All you have to do is enter at our Station booth between 6pm and the first pitch at one of our sponsored game nights for the Idaho Falls Chukars at Melaleuca Field!

GAMES WE WILL BE AT THIS SEASON:

Tuesday, June 26th – Chukars vs. Grand Junction Rockies

Smokey Bear Bobblehead giveaway to the first 500 kids (ages 14 & younger) courtesy of BLM and US Forest Service. $3.00 tickets for all seniors courtesy Lincoln Court Retirement Community!

Friday, June 29th – Chukars vs. Grand Junction Rockies

Baseball giveaway and autograph night presented by Conrad Bischoff and the Fairfiled Inn & Suites. Select Chukars Players will be signing autographs from 6:00- 6:40 PM. MILB is promoting sun safety first 1,000 fans will get free sunscreen.

Thursday, July 5th – Chukars vs. Orem Owlz

Join the Chukars for a night of baseball with a theme centered on Idaho being the potato capital of the world. While supplies last, Post Register subscribers can get free tickets at their Northgate mile office. Come receive an official 2018 team poster.

Friday, July 6th – Chukars vs. Orem Owlz

Thanks to the Idaho Beef Council burgers are ½ priced all game!

Thursday, July 26th – Chukars vs. Orem Owlz

The Idaho Falls Public Library wants to invite those who participated and met their goals in the Summer Reading Program out to Melaleuca Field. If you qualify see the Library for tickets. Lunchboxes will be given to the first 500 fans courtesy of Anytime Fitness.

Friday, July 27th – Chukars vs. Orem Owlz

Come soak up the sun with the Chukars and be a part of our annual beach party night. Pick up tickets at your nearest ISU Credit Union

Saturday, August 4th – Chukars vs. Grand Junction Rockies

The Chukars welcome of members of Idaho Central Credit Union, tickets can be picked up at all ICCU branches. Promotions and giveaways presented by ICCU. Jr. Chukars are invited to our Jr. Chukar party from 12:30-2 PM. Jr. Chukars will have the opportunity to meet select Chukars players.

Wednesday, August 22nd – Chukars vs. Billings Mustangs

Join us in showing our appreciation for the local Chamber of Commerce. Members of the Chamber of Commerce can purchase tickets at $4 each! Our friends at Journey’s will be invited to spend the night with the Chukars. Seniors can purchase tickets at $3.00 each courtesy of Lincoln Court Retirement Community.

Thursday, August 23rd – Chukars vs. Billings Mustangs

T-shirt giveaway to the first 500 fans presented by ABSee Vision.

Tuesday, September 4th – Chukars vs. Ogden Raptors

Wear your pink to support Breast Cancer Awareness Night. T-shirts will be given out to the first 500 fans courtesy of Teton Radiology.

Wednesday, September 5th – Chukars vs. Ogden Raptors

Tickets are available at the local Idaho Falls Albertsons. Albertsons is helping to promote the Community Food Basket. Come donate and help those in need. Senior GA tickets are only $3.00 courtesy Lincoln court Retirement Community.