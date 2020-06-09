Missouri woman says she contacted Merriam-Webster to change dictionary definition of racism

An email from a Missouri woman has prompted Merriam-Webster to update its definition of “racism” to include the systemic aspects that have contributed to discrimination, according to a report.

Kennedy Mitchum, 22, of Florissant, told KMOV-TV that she was inspired to email the dictionary publisher after getting into arguments with others about the definition of racism.

Merriam-Webster defines racism as “a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race.”

Mitchum, a recent graduate of Drake University, felt the definition was too simple and too surface-level, according to the news station.

“So, a couple [sic] weeks ago, I said this is the last argument I’m going to have about this,” she said. “I know what racism is, I’ve experienced it time and time and time again in a lot of different ways, so enough is enough. So, I emailed them about how I felt about it. Saying this needs to change.”

“I basically told them they need to include that there is systematic oppression on people. It’s not just ‘I don’t like someone,’ it’s a system of oppression for a certain group of people,” she added.

The change comes as the United States is grappling with nationwide protests over racial discrimination following the death of George Floyd.

Merriam-Webster did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Alex Chambers, the editor of Merriam-Webster Dictionary, told the news outlet a revision for “racism” is being drafted. He did not give a time frame of when the revision would appear in upcoming editions.

“This revision would not have been made without your persistence in contacting us about this problem. We sincerely thank you for repeatedly writing in and apologize for the harm and offense we have caused in failing to address the issue sooner. I will see to it that the entry for racism is given the attention it sorely needs,” Chambers wrote to Mitchum.