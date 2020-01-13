Missouri mother, 25, charged with killing her newborn twins

A 25-year-old Missouri mother is facing second-degree murder charges after her newborn twins were found dead inside a home last week.

Maya Caston, of St. Louis, is accused of killing her son and daughter following their births sometime between Jan. 6 and Jan. 8, KTVI reports. Police say they found the bodies on Jan. 8 after Caston called them to a home in the area, claiming she had gone into labor unexpectedly and had given birth to two stillborn children.

But according to a probable cause statement filed by police, the cause of death was something else.

“She covered their mouths and noses with a towel and blanket, concealed them, and failed to seek medical attention,” the statement said, according to KDSK. “Both babies died as a result.”

Maya Caston, who said her infant twins were stillborn, has been charged with killing her children. (AP)

Caston, who was arrested over the weekend, is also facing two counts of abuse or neglect of a child.

She is being held Monday at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $500,000 cash-only bond.