Missouri man indicted, accused of murdering 20-year-old son after shaking him as baby

A Missouri father was indicted on murder charges Tuesday after his 20-year-old son — whom he was convicted of assaulting at 6 weeks old — died in April.

Olin Tannery, 29, of Excelsior Springs, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree assault in August 1999 for shaking and squeezing Dominic Pittsenbarger, his infant son, in 1998, The Kansas City Star reported.

NEW YORK ‘MOMMY BLOGGER’ ACCUSED OF SHAKING BABY BEFORE ITS DEATH

Tannery was sentenced to 13 years in prison and was released in 2007.

Pittsenbarger suffered from rib fractures, a fractured vertebra, subdural bleeding and head injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome. Doctors predicted he would not survive.

Pittsenbarger did survive — albeit with permanent brain damage — and was adopted by Wendell Pittsenbarger, whose last name he took.

Pittsenbarger used a wheelchair throughout his childhood and during high school, from which he graduated in 2017. He passed away in April.

“I love that boy and still miss him dearly. I think about him all of the time,” his adoptive father told the news outlet.

Tannery was indicted on second-degree murder charges. Online reports indicate he remains in the custody of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.