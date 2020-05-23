Missouri hairstylist went to work with coronavirus symptoms, exposed 91 clients, co-workers: officials

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Missouri health officials have issued a public warning after a hairstylist exposed 91 people to the coronavirus at a hair salon.

The exposure took place this month at a Great Clips in Springfield, Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard said Friday.

“I’ll be honest, I’m very frustrated to be up here today and maybe more so I’m disappointed,” he said.

HAIR SALONS, BARBERSHOPS STAY OPEN DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, EVEN WHEN LESS-THAN-LEGAL

Those who were exposed were 84 customers who got haircuts from the hairstylist between May 12 and May 20 and seven co-workers, Goddard told a coronavirus news briefing Friday.

The hairstylist was exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms as she cut hair on those days.

Health department contact tracers were tracking down the customers. The co-workers were being tested for the virus.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“We hope this is an overly cautious approach as thankfully both our case and all the clients of our case were wearing masks during their haircuts,” Goddard said.

Missouri hair salons were among businesses shuttered in the state to contain the spread of the coronavirus. They were allowed to re-open May 4, according to the Kansas City Star.

The paper reported that hair salon’s owners issued a statement saying that the location had been closed to undergo sanitizing and “deep cleaning” under guidelines provided by the county health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Goddard commended Great Clips’ actions and said the hair salon was safe to visit, the paper reported.