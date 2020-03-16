Missouri gunman kills officer, 3 others in convenience store shooting

A Missouri police officer and three other people died after being shot late Sunday at a convenience store by a gunman who then killed himself, police said.

Springfield Officers Christopher Walsh and Josiah Overton were responding to a report of a shooting at a Kum & Go in Springfield, Mo., at 11:43 p.m. Sunday when they were shot, Police Chief Paul Williams told a news conference early Monday.

Both were transported to the hospital where Walsh, 32, died, he said. Overton’s wound was not life-threatening.

“Both of these officers showed significant bravery and were heroic in their actions,” Williams said as he choked with emotion.

Walsh had served in the Army and was active in the Army reserves and had been on the force less than four years, Williams said.

The gunman arrived at the Kum & Go after firing shots at three other locations, he said.

“Callers at the Kum & Go reported a vehicle crashing at the scene and an armed suspect entering the store and shooting customers and employees,” the chief said.

He said Overton and Walsh were first to arrive and were immediately fired upon by the gunman.

“Other responding officers arrived, removed the two injured officers and made entry into the store where they found the suspect deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” he said.

“At the scene, they also located three other deceased individuals and one person with a gunshot wound,”

The injured person was taken to the hospital.

The identifies of the victims and the gunman have not been released. Police was seeking to establish a motive for the shootings.