Missouri Gov. Greitens resigning amid sexual misconduct scandal

Eric Greitens, the embattled Republican Missouri governor facing a sexual misconduct scandal and allegations of misuse of a charity donor list, said Tuesday he will resign this week.

Greitens previously had said he would not quit his post despite the allegations against him. He was facing possible impeachment.

The 44-year-old lawmaker has been accused of taking and transmitting a non-consensual — partially nude — photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair.

A felony invasion-of-privacy charge levied against him by the state has been dropped however the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office said it still plans to pursue the case, either through a special prosecutor or an appointed assistant.

Greitens likely would be replaced by Missouri Lieutenant Gov. Mike Parson.

Parson was elected as the state’s 47th lieutenant governor in November 2016 and previously served in the state’s senate and house of representatives.

Greitens, a onetime Navy SEAL, assumed office in January 2017, defeating Democrat and former Attorney General Chris Koster.

