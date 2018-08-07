Missouri duck boat initially sank in 15 feet of water, NTSB says

The Missouri duck boat that capsized in July, killing 17 people, initially sank in 15 feet of water before rolling on the lake floor, coming to a rest in 70 feet of water, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report.

In the report released Tuesday, the NTSB said the Ride the Ducks boat had encountered over 70 mph winds and thunderstorm warnings were issued in the area when the vessel sank in Table Rock Lake just after 7 p.m. on July 19.

“The Stretch Duck 7 was carrying 31 persons: 29 passengers and two crewmembers. The vessel sank in approximately 15 feet of water and came to rest on the lake floor at a depth of 70 feet. Seventeen persons died, including one crewmember,” the NTSB stated.

SUNKEN DUCK BOAT RAISED FROM MISSOURI LAKE DAYS AFTER 17 PEOPLE KILLED

Investigators have collected a slew of information, including the duck boat’s video recording system, though investigators are still attempting to access the data. A data SIM card for the recording system was recovered and officials have viewed the video files in it.

Cellphones, a camera and weather data were also gathered and sent to investigators. Authorities interviewed 33 witnesses, vessel operators, inspectors and company officials who were at the scene.

The duck boat was raised from the lake four days after it sank.

Of the 17 killed, nine were from the same family. The other tourists onboard were from Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.