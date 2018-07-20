Missouri duck boat capsizes in lake amid violent storm; children among several dead

Missouri divers pulled two more bodies out of the water Friday morning and rescuers were desperately searching for four other people who disappeared into a Branson-area lake when fierce weather capsized a tourist duck boat, killing at least 13.

Some of the fatalities were children, officials said. Seven people were hospitalized after the Thursday night accident, including two who remained in critical condition Friday. The other patients had minor injuries, authorities said.

Harrowing cell phone footage appeared to show the vessel taking on water and having trouble moving as rough waters pummeled the boat. Jim Pattison Jr., president of “Ride the Ducks” owner Ripley Entertainment, told “CBS This Morning” the “fast-moving storm” came out of “basically nowhere.” But, Pattison said, the vessel “shouldn’t have been in the water.”

“I don’t have all the details, but to answer your question, no, it shouldn’t have been in the water if, if what happened, happened,” Pattison said. “This business has been operating for 47 years and we’ve never had an incident like this or anything close to it. To the best of our knowledge – and we don’t have a lot of information now – but it was a fast-moving storm that came out of basically nowhere is sort of the verbal analysis I’ve got.”

Weather experts said a strong wind was blowing in the region, and those gusts became even more turbulent on the lake because there are no structures to slow it down.

“There were winds in excess of 60 mph at that time,” National Weather Service meteorologist Cory Rothstein said. “The lines of storms themselves were moving very quickly…There were 3-feet waves on the lake.”

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Central time, when the land- and water-capable boat was ferrying 29 passengers and two crew members across the lake. It was not immediately clear if the vessel was filled to capacity at the time of the incident.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said there were life vests on the boat, but it wasn’t immediately clear if the passengers had them on when the craft capsized. Rader said an off-duty sheriff’s deputy near the boat during the incident immediately sprang into action, helping people get to safety.

At the time of the storm, two “Ride the Ducks” boats were in the water. The other boat made it to shore safely, and a passeger on that boat took cellphone video to show just how violent the water had become.

The National Transportation Safety Board said on Twitter that investigators will arrive on the scene Friday morning.

“Ride the Ducks” is a “70-minute guided amphibious tour that takes guests through the scenic Ozarks on both land and water,” according to its website.

In a statement, spokesperson Suzanne Smagala-Potts said the company was “deeply saddened by this tragic accident.”

“This incident has deeply affected all of us. We will continue to do all we can to assist the families who were involved and the authorities as they continue with the search and rescue,” Smagala-Potts said.

President Trump also expressed his condolences to those affected by the incident.

“My deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those involved in the terrible boat accident which just took place in Missouri. Such a tragedy, such a great loss. May God be with you all!” Trump tweeted.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson shared his prayers on Twitter for “all those involved,” and Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., thanked the first responders who burst into action.

“Tragedy here in Missouri this evening. Heavy hearts for the families of those who have died and are hurt. And as always sincere thanks to the first responders,” she tweeted.

Duck boats, known for their ability to travel on land and in water, have been involved in other deadly incidents in the past. Those accidents include one in 2015 in Seattle in which five college students were killed when a boat collided with a bus, and one in 1999 that left 13 people dead after the boat sank near Hot Springs, Arkansas. Safety advocates have sought improvements to duck boats since the Arkansas incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.