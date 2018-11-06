Mississippi Senate race heads to runoff

The four-way race to represent Mississippi in the U.S. Senate will head to a runoff later this month between Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democratic challenger Mike Espy, Fox News has projected.

With 11 percent of precincts reporting, Espy had 44 percent of the vote, compared to 39 percent for Hyde-Smith. Republican Chris McDaniel lagged well behind with 16 percent of the vote, while Democrat Tobey Bernard Bartee had just 1 percent of the vote.

The runoff, to determine who will replace retiring GOP Sen. Thad Cochran, will be held Nov. 27. Hyde-Smith will be favored to prevail, but waiting an extra three weeks for the outcome could extend uncertainty about the Senate’s party breakdown, if not which side has control of the chamber.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.