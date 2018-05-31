Mississippi juvenile reportedly shoots, kills hatchet-wielding home invader

A Mississippi man armed with a hatchet died on Tuesday after being shot by a juvenile whose home he was trying to break in to, authorities said.

The adolescent was by himself in the house when Jerry Lee Robinson arrived with the weapon, Choctaw County Chief Deputy Lee Upchurch said, according to The Associated Press.

After the adult made a threatening move, the juvenile fired at Robinson, Upchurch said. Authorities later discovered that the man had been shot in the chest.

He was reportedly non-responsive and later pronounced dead.

The juveniles’ mother, Rachel Cork, told WCBI that her 16-year-old son “defended himself” against Robinson, who was his uncle.

“Yeah, my son defended himself,” Cork told the outlet. “It could have been the other way around. It could have been my son, I’m the one I’m picking up and having to bury, but it wasn’t.”

The juvenile was reportedly not charged following the incident but a grand jury will hear the case over the summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.