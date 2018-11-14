Mississippi bus crash leaves 2 dead, dozens wounded, authorities say

A tour bus sits on a highway after it crashed in northern Mississippi, killing at least two people and injuring dozens on Wednesday.

A tour bus sits on a highway after it crashed in northern Mississippi, killing at least two people and injuring dozens on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

Two people were killed and dozens more injured after a tour bus headed towards a casino in Mississippi upended Wednesday amid icy conditions, authorities said.

The bus, which originated in Huntsville, Alabama, reportedly traveled over an icy overpass on Interstate 269 in Byhalia. The driver then lost control of the vehicle and it flipped onto its side, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Capt. Johnny Poulos said, according to The Associated Press.

The deceased individuals were identified as Betty Russell, 70, and Cynthia Hardin, 61, DeSoto County Coroner Joshua Pounders said.

A tour bus is towed away Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, after it overturned on an icy highway in northern Mississippi. DeSoto County sheriff’s deputy Alex Coker said the tour bus carrying about 50 people overturned just after midday Wednesday south of Memphis, Tennessee. The crash came as a winter storm has been raking parts of the South. The county coroner, Josh Pounders, says two people are confirmed dead in the crash where Interstate 269 meets with Interstate 22. He says that the injured have been taken to area hospitals, some in critical condition. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

In addition to those who were killed, 44 people aboard the overturned bus were injured and transported to hospitals near Memphis, Tennessee, authorities told The Associated Press. At least three people were reportedly in serious condition.

Byhalia is located roughly 35 miles southeast of downtown Memphis, Tennessee.

It wasn’t immediately clear what speed the bus was being driven before the crash happened, which occurred around 12:35 p.m., Poulos said. As a result of ice on the highway, no tire marks were left behind for investigators, he said.

“We can’t really tell what the vehicle did,” Poulos said.

Workers clear debris from the scene of a bus crash that killed at least two people and injured dozens on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Byhalia, Miss. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

Parts of Mississippi, as well as other nearby states, were affected with snow and ice in a pre-winter storm on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Teague VIP Express, the company that operated the bus, took to Facebook after the crash to express condolences.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to victims of this tragedy. Please keep everyone involved and families in your prayers,” the post said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.