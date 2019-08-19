Missing woman's vehicle found

Aubree Corona

PINEDALE, Wyo. (AP) – Over one month after a 28-year-old woman went missing in western Wyoming, authorities have found the vehicle she was driving.



However, KTWO-AM reports they still have no indication of where Aubree Corona, of Green River, might be. She was last seen July 13 during a camping trip with friends in the New Fork Lakes area of Sublette County.



Sgt. Travis Bingham of the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office says a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche was located Sunday in neighboring Fremont County. He said the truck was found on a “non-traveled” road in that area.



She went missing while on an errand during the camping trip with others. In the last contact between Corona and one of her friends, she indicated she got lost.