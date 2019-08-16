Missing Utah man found in wilderness area along the Idaho-Montana border

Photo courtesy Search for Kaden Laga / via Facebook 25-year-old Kaden Laga , who was missing since Sunday in a wilderness area along the Idaho-Montana border, has been found in good condition.

Photo courtesy Search for Kaden Laga / via Facebook 25-year-old Kaden Laga , who was missing since Sunday in a wilderness area along the Idaho-Montana border, has been found in good condition.

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) – A 25-year-old Utah man missing since Sunday in a wilderness area along the Idaho-Montana border has been found in good condition.



Authorities and family members told KUTV in Salt Lake City and KECI-TV in Missoula that Kaden Laga, of Orem, Utah, on early Friday showed up at a camp set up by searchers.



Laga was on a horseback trip Sunday with members of his family in the Bitterroot-Selway Wilderness when one of the horses went lame. Laga decided to walk out and meet his family at a trailhead. However, he never showed up.



Search and rescue personnel from Montana and Idaho conducted ground and air searches with the help of helicopters and dogs over the last week.