Missing Texas police officer found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials say

A Texas police officer who vanished from his home last week was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

Baytown police officer John Stewart Beasley, 46, was found dead Tuesday in a field three miles from his Cove residence, Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said.

Beasley, a 23-year veteran of the police force, was reported missing Thursday and last seen walking away from his home. It’s believed Beasley died the same day he was reported missing.

“As far as his mental state, everybody has their ups and downs and who knows whether there may be some depression? But actually we feel like he has a lot of good things going on in his life,” Hawthorne said.

The husband and father was in the middle of building a new house, according to KHOU-TV.

Several law enforcement agencies assisted Baytown police, including K-9 teams from League City and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, according to FOX26 Houston.