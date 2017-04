The father of a Tennessee teenager says the 50-year-old teacher she vanished with last month is “nothing but a liar.” Anthony Thomas tried to deliver a message to his missing 15-year-old daughter, Elizabeth, on Wednesday by telling WKRN-TV (http://bit.ly/2oEOJtZ ) “we all need you home.” He said teacher Tad Cummins is “filtering” the news the girl sees.