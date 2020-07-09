Missing Seoul mayor's body found after massive search

July 9, 2020 KID News World News

Local police said the body of the missing mayor of South Korea’s capital, Seoul, has been found.

Mayor Park Won-soon’s body was discovered in hills in northern Seoul early Friday, more than seven hours after local authorities launched a massive search for him.

His daughter called police on Thursday afternoon to report him missing, saying he had given her a “will-like” message before leaving home. News reports claim one of Park’s secretaries had lodged a complaint with police on Wednesday night over alleged sexual harassment.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 