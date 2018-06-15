Missing scholar bound for Harvard is found dead

The search for a missing Missouri teen who was set to attend Harvard University this fall ended Friday evening after police announced he was found dead.

Haran Kumar, 17, was last seen on Thursday around 1:20 p.m. at his family’s home in the St. Louis area before leaving in a silver Toyota Avalon, KMOV reported.

Police said earlier that Kumar could be at risk for suicide and was known to visit parks, woods and secluded areas frequently. He reportedly had suffered from depression.

After confirming that he was found dead, police did not comment on a cause.

“We are very sad to announce Haran has been found deceased. We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and in your prayers,” Chesterfield Police Department wrote in a tweet.

Kumar recently graduated from Parkway West High School and was set to attend Harvard University in the fall where he was planning to study computer science and history.

Fox News’ Amy Lieu contributed to this report.