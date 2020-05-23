Missing Ohio woman, 18, found safe: Left to 'start a new life'

May 23, 2020 KID News National News
An Ohio sheriff said missing Madion Bell, 18, was found safe Saturday.

An Ohio sheriff said missing Madion Bell, 18, was found safe Saturday. (Highland County Sheriff’s Office )

An 18-year-old Ohio woman was found safe Saturday six days after her mother reported her missing.

Madison Bell, of Greenfield, disappeared after telling her mother she was going to a tanning salon that had reopened after Ohio coronavirus lockdown measures were lifted for some businesses.

Her car was found abandoned in a church parking lot that deputies cordoned off as a crime scene.

The announcement that she had been located and was safe was made around 6:30 a.m. Saturday by Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera.

MAN SOUGHT FOR QUESTIONING IN 18-YEAR-OLD OHIO WOMAN’S DISAPPEARANCE

Bell was a graduating senior.

Barerra said she left home “to start a new life,” the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

He said law enforcement tracked her down at a location that was not local, according to the paper.

Barerra said Bell was not considered a runaway because she is an adult.

MISSING OHIO TEEN’S CAR, CELL PHONE FOUND AFTER DISAPPEARANCE

On Thursday, Barerra’s office released a photo of a man with a scruffy beard who they said was wanted for questioning in the disappearance.

Bell’s family asked for privacy “during this difficult time while we are emotionally raw,” Fox 19 Cincinnati reported.