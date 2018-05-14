Missing Navy sailor found dead a week after disappearing during hike

A missing Navy sailor was found dead Saturday, about a week after he vanished on a hike in Washington state, authorities said.

The remains of Jeremiah Adams, 24, who was stationed on USS Nimitz, was located by a group of hikers on the Gray Wolf Trail in Sequim, Q13FOX reported. Authorities said the body was found at the bottom of a ravine.

Adams was reported missing after he left for a day hike on May 4, at Olympic National Forest. His friends got worried when the sailor didn’t show up for another hike the next day.

Adams’ car was located by fellow sailors two days later near the hiking trail. Rescuers searched the area for days looking for Adams.

His family believes Adams fell during the hike.

An autopsy will determine the official cause of death. Authorities do not suspect foul play.