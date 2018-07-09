Missing infant found alive buried under sticks in Montana mountains

A missing 5-month-old baby — buried under sticks and debris for nine hours in the Montana mountains — was rescued alive after being abandoned Saturday night in a wet and soiled onesie.

“After more than six hours of searching on foot, a deputy heard the faint cry of a baby,” the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted on Facebook Sunday.

The baby was in good condition after being found around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the Lolo Hot Springs area, according to the statement. The temperature at the time was 46 degrees, officials said.

The baby had been in the care of Francis Crowley, 32, officials said. Crowley was charged with criminal endangerment and jailed.

According to the statement, deputies responded to the scene at 8 p.m. Saturday after callers said Crowley was acting strangely and threatening people with a gun. When they arrived they learned the baby had been missing for several hours and Crowley had vanished.

But a short time later Crowley reappeared and was taken into custody, authorities said.

“When deputies tried to interview him, he appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was not making sense to the officers,” the statement said.

Eventually, Crowley told the deputies the baby was possibly buried somewhere in the mountains, according to the statement.

Deputies summoned members of the Missoula County Search and Rescue to help in the search.

“For all of us at the sheriff’s office, this is what we call a miracle,” the statement said.