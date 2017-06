MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — Searchers have found the body of a 53-year-old man who was reported missing in Yellowstone National Park.

Jeff Murphy, of Batavia, Illinois, was found dead Friday from an apparent fall on Turkey Ten Peak near the North Entrance of the park. The search was launched Thursday, the day after Murphy did not return from a day hike.

At its peak, the search involved eight hiking teams, five dog teams, four horse teams and a helicopter.