Missing hiker found dead in southern Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A hiker who was reported missing near West Yellowstone in southern Montana has been found dead.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports (https://goo.gl/FxOMtF) searchers found the body of 42-year-old Mike Petersen on Tuesday. They had been looking for the Bismarck, North Dakota man since Sunday night after he did not return to a designated rendezvous point.

Petersen had been in the area several times over the past four months, knew the area and had backcountry experience. He also had enough equipment to stay in the forest and signal for help.

Investigators have not said how Petersen died.

(Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com)