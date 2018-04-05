Missing CDC employee's body found in river weeks after disappearance, police say

The body of an employee at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was found this week in a river nearly two months after he was reported missing, police announced Thursday.

Timothy Cunningham, an epidemiologist at the CDC, was found in Chattahoochee River in northwest Atlanta late Tuesday. No further details of the body’s location was released.

“The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body recovered in the Chattahoochee River in NW Atlanta late Tuesday to be missing CDC employee Timothy Cunningham,” Atlanta police tweeted. “A press conference will be held at 2 p.m. ET at APD Headquarters on the investigation.”

Cunningham was last seen leaving working early on Feb. 12. For months, authorities scavenged for clues on where the 35-year-old may have been. Atlanta Police Department Major Michael O’Connor had said in late February the disappearance was an “extremely unusual set of circumstances.”

“The most unusual fact, in this case, is that every single belonging that we are aware of was located in the residence,” O’Connor said. “So his keys, cell phone, credit cards, debit cards, wallet, all of his identification, passports – anything you can think of we’ve been able to locate.”

Cunningham had called his sister that morning and talked to his supervisor about a promotion he didn’t receive, FOX5 Atlanta reported. He reportedly told several coworkers he was disappointed after not being promoted to be a branch manager.

The CDC, however, fired back at the reports and said in March that Cunningham had received an early promotion.

“As many of his colleagues in the USPHS have pointed out, this information is incorrect. In fact, he received an early promotion/exceptional proficiency promotion to Commander effective July 1, 2017, in recognition of his exemplary performance in the U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS),” the CDC said in a March statement. “Over and above any of his assignments at CDC, his early promotion within the USPHS reflects his excellence as an officer and an employee.”

There’s still several unanswered questions surrounding Cunningham’s disappearance. The CDC employee’s parents said earlier this week that their son sent a “disturbing” text to them 24 hours before he vanished, FOX5 Atlanta reported. However, they would not elaborate on the text.

A $15,000 reward was also offered for information.