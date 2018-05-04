Missing California woman's car found in New Mexico 1 year later

Police searching for a California woman who vanished more than a year ago have a new lead to work with after her car was found in New Mexico.

The Toyota Avalon belonging to Krista Rae Bowman, of Morongo Valley, was recently discovered in Taos, KRQE-TV reported. She was 32 in March 2017, when she was last seen.

Taos police went to an apartment complex last week and found the car abandoned. They said it appears the car had been parked there for longer than six months.

Bowman’s family believes she drove to Colorado to see her boyfriend and she sent a Facebook message saying she made it in April 2017. Since then, however, no one has heard from her.

The boyfriend was found in Wyoming after being picked up on a parole violation, the Taos News reported.