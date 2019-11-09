Missing Atlanta student found dead after more than 2 weeks as suspect leads police to body

A suspect in the disappearance of a 21-year-old college student from her off-campus apartment in Atlanta last month led investigators to a park where her body was found on Friday, police said.

Alexis Crawford last texted her sister on Oct. 30 around 8:44 p.m., asking her what she’d be doing over Halloween weekend. Her sister responded, “Nothing,” and that was the end of the conversation, her sister told police, according to reports by Fox 8.

Crawford’s mother told police her daughter was in good spirits and laughing when they spoke on that same day — the family reported her missing two days later.

“The case has come to one of the saddest conclusions possible and has been absolutely heartbreaking,” Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said during a press conference on Friday. “To Alexis’ family, our hearts go out to you. I am so truly sorry that we could not provide you with a better ending.”

Crawford’s roommate, Jordyn Jones, told police she took Crawford to a liquor store around 11:30 p.m. Police released photos of Crawford from inside the liquor store.

Jones said she then saw Crawford at 12:30 a.m. before going to bed and did not see her again later that morning when she left for class. Jones told police the front door was locked and Alexis wasn’t in the living room or bedroom, according to reports by 11 Alive.

Crawford’s iPhone, identification and debit card were all missing from the apartment but her phone charger and keys were found inside the residence, the police report said.

Police are looking to secure arrest warrants for Jones, and Barron Brantley, Jones’ boyfriend.

President George French Jr. of Clark Atlanta University, where Crawford was a student, sent a letter to the university family expressing his condolences.

“Our deepest prayers and thoughts are with her family,” French wrote. “Tonight we mourn together.”