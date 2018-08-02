Missing 12-year-old girl last seen leaving Reagan National Airport, police say

Virginia police issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for a 12-year-old girl from China who they believe was abducted from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

JinJing Ma came to the U.S. with a tour group and is thought to have been taken by an unidentified Asian female who she encountered at the airport, Virginia State Police said in a Facebook post.

She is believed to have been abducted around 8:15 a.m., according to the Amber Alert.

She is approximately five-feet-tall with black hair, brown eyes and weighs 90 pounds, according to the post. She had on a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black jacket before she disappeared, police said.

The 12-year-old split up from her group after getting her passport before checking in at the airport, police said.

“She met up with an unknown, Asian female, who assisted the 12-year-old with changing clothes,” the post said. “The two then walked together to the ‘Arrivals’ area of the airport, eventually disappearing from the camera view.”

The suspected abductor is believed to be a roughly 40-year-old woman with black hair and a black dress on, police said.

Anyone with details are advised to call 911 or the Metro Washington Airport Authority Police at (703) 417-2400.