Missing 12-year-old girl in Colorado found safe

A 12-year-old girl missing from Grand Junction, Colorado since Wednesday afternoon was found safe in Rifle late Thursday night, the Grand Junction Police Department said.

Raeanna Rosencrans was found at the Walmart store shortly before 10 p.m. Police said she appeared to be physically unharmed, but she was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Rifle is on Interstate 70 about 60 miles east of Grand Junction.

The suspect in her alleged abduction, 47-year-old Jody Haskin, has not been found. Police in western Colorado were searching for him late Thursday.

The Amber Alert issued in Rosencrans’ disappearance has been canceled. Haskin is Rosencrans’ stepfather.

Police said they have obtained an arrest warrant for Haskin. He faces one count of second-degree kidnapping in the disappearance of Rosencrans.

He’s described as being about 6-foot and 215 pounds, balding with brown eyes and glasses.

According to court records, Haskin has been wanted on a warrant in Grand Junction stemming from a sex assault on a child since Feb. 1.

