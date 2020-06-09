Miss Hitler beauty pageant entrant and ex-boyfriend jailed in UK for being members of terrorist group

A British woman who reportedly competed in a Miss Hitler beauty pageant, and her ex-boyfriend have been sentenced to jail Tuesday for being members of a banned far-right terrorist group.

Alice Cutter, 23, and Mark Jones, 25, had been found guilty in Birmingham Crown Court earlier this year of belonging to National Action, which became outlawed in the United Kingdom in 2016 after celebrating the death of Jo Cox, a member of parliament who was murdered that year by a man with white supremacist views, according to the BBC.

“Following proscription [of National Action], you weren’t prepared to dissociate yourselves from the vile ideology of this group and therefore defied the ban and continued as members,” Judge Paul Farrer was quoted by Sky News as telling the pair Tuesday.

Cutter was sentenced to three years in prison while Jones received a 5.5-year term.

Farrer, according to Sky News, described Cutter as a “trusted confidante” of one of National Action’s leaders and also at one point had been in a “committed relationship” with Jones, who himself “played a significant role in the continuation of the organization” following its ban.

During court proceedings, jurors were shown messages in which Cutter joked about gassing synagogues and wishing Cox would “rot in hell”, the station adds.

Cutter also once entered a Miss Hitler beauty contest, which encouraged participants to pose in Nazi-themed photos and explain why they “love and revere the Third Reich of Adolf Hitler,” media reports say.

Cutter has denied being a member of National Action, despite attending group rallies in which banners reading “Hitler was right” were raised, according to Sky News.

Garry Jack and Connor Scothern, who were convicted alongside Cutter and Jones earlier this year, were also sentenced Tuesday for being members of the group.