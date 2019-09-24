Minor earthquake felt in northern Utah’s Box Elder County

Authorities report a minor earthquake shook parts of Box Elder County in northern Utah on Tuesday.

County spokesman Mitch Zundel said there were many reports of people feeling the quake of magnitude 3.9 at 10:15 a.m. MDT but that there was no immediate report of damage or injury.

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported that the epicenter of the quake was about 14 miles northwest of Tremonton and north of the Great Salt Lake.

University officials said the quake was felt in Tremonton and surrounding communities, and that 45 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater have occurred within 16 miles of the epicenter of this event since 1962.

Tremonton is 67 miles north of Salt Lake City.