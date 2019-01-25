Minnesota's Rep. Ilhan Omar gets $250G book deal amid uproar over her comments

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a freshman Democratic lawmaker from Minnesota, has entered a book deal worth up to $250,000 for a memoir chronicling her path from refugee to congresswoman.

The book by Omar, the first Somali American to serve in Congress, has the working title, “This Is What America Looks Like,” and will be published by Dey Street. It will touch upon Omar’s upbringing in Somalia, her years as a refugee in Kenya and her subsequent arrival in the United States.

According to Forbes, which first reported the book deal, the agreement is listed as a “good deal” – meaning Omar will be getting between $100,000 and $250,000.

“Her voice on the page is very much as it is in real life — fresh and positive even when she is tackling serious issues, with real empathy and deep knowledge,” Dey Street executive editor Alessandra Bastagli told the outlet.

“Her story counters everything we keep hearing from the current administration and the right-wing media about refugees, immigrants, Muslims and women. This memoir presents an urgent and important counter-narrative.”

But the book deal came in the wake of a series of controversies involving Omar. A day before the deal, the congresswoman was forced to explain comments she made that were deemed homophobic and bigoted, after she repeated a far-left conspiracy theory that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is somehow being blackmailed into supporting President Trump.

Her baseless remark came the same day that MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle came under fire for implying that Graham was being blackmailed by Trump over “something pretty extreme.”

Omar also came under fire more recently after she falsely accused Covington Catholic High School students from Kentucky of taunting “5 black men,” despite video evidence showing the men were part of the Black Hebrew Israelites – a known hate group – who shouted hateful comments toward the students.

“The boys were protesting a woman’s right to choose & yelled ‘it’s not rape if you enjoy it’ … They were taunting 5 Black men before they surrounded Phillips and led racist chants … [student Nick] Sandmann’s family hired a right wing PR firm to write his non-apology,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet.