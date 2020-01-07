Minnesota sheriff gets unusual letter from inmate praising his time in jail

An inmate held at a jail in Minnesota penned a letter to the sheriff for his overall treatment at the facility and its “safe environment for personal reflection and growth.”

“I wanted to bring to your attention that the cleanliness and overall maintenance of this facility is exceptional,” the letter noted, according to the Idaho Statesman. The letter was dated Jan. 3 and posted online on Monday.

“Also, your bailiffs, program staff and all corrections officers have been nothing short of patient, respectful and encouraging; adding humor on the days when it’s needed most,” the missive continued.

The letter was opposite of what the Carver County sheriff’s office normally receives and officials took to Facebook in order to praises the staff at the facility, the Statesman reported.

“A great show of appreciation to our Detention Staff in our jail. As you can imagine, they don’t get a lot of Thank Yous in their line of work. Our Mission statement is to treat everyone with respect and dignity and to do so with honor, integrity and pride,” the Facebook post read.