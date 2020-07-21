Minnesota man 'ejected' from boat in severe thunderstorm, swims over a mile to shore

A man in Minnesota swam more than a mile to safety after he was “ejected” from a boat Friday night as severe weather slammed the area, according to officials.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook the incident happened on Cass Lake, located about 130 miles northwest of Duluth. Two people were onboard.

Authorities received a report around 8 p.m. of a missing man who was operating a boat on the lake.

The caller told police the 41-year-old man fell out of the boat when a severe storm blasted the area with strong winds and heavy rain.

“The pair were attempting to get to shore when the driver fell out of the boat and was lost in the water,” the sheriff’s office said.

After taking over the boat, the passenger searched for the man for several minutes. Authorities then arrived on the scene and began a search for the lake.

Nearly two hours after the official call went out, the sheriff’s office said the missing man was found alive.

Officials said he swam and floated about a mile and a half to a cabin on Strawberry Point.

“Deputies arrived and found him to be safe, just tired from swimming in the storm,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said the two people in the boat were not wearing life jackets.

Dozens of storm reports were logged over the weekend after “big severe thunderstorms” moved through northern Minnesota into Wisconsin.

“Sheriff Burch reminds boaters of the importance of life jacket use and to keep a source of weather information available to be aware of incoming weather and storms, allowing for safe activities while enjoying the lake,” the sheriff’s office stated.