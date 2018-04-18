Minnesota man convicted in death of Saudi Arabian student

A Wisconsin jury has convicted a Minneapolis man of battery in the death of a student from Saudi Arabia but acquitted him on a more serious murder charge.

Cullen M. Osburn awaits sentencing July 13 for a potential maximum of eight years in the death of Hussain Saeed Alnahdi, a junior majoring in business administration at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

The Dunn County jury on Tuesday found Osburn guilty of aggravated battery with intent to cause bodily harm but not guilty of felony murder.

Prosecutors say Osburn was angry that his girlfriend wasn’t answering his phone calls and that he punched a stranger, Alnahdi, in the face outside a Menomonie pizzeria on Oct. 30, 2016. Alnahdi died the next day at a hospital.

Osburn denies that he punched Alnahdi and says he wants a retrial.