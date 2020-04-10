Minnesota man, 38, dies from coronavirus: 'He died all alone'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A 38-year-old Minnesota man who died from the coronavirus is being mourned by his mother who says she never got to say goodbye to him before his death.

“It’s very hard,” Julie Pearson-Cubus, 55, told the St. Paul Pioneer-Press on Friday. “No one was allowed to go in with him or be with him or see him or touch him. He died all alone.”

Joshua Pearson was from Stacy, Minn., and the father of a 7-year-old boy. He was also an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish.

Pearson-Cubus said her son died Saturday, two days after she drove him to the emergency room, the paper reported Friday. He started feeling sick on March 26.

SPEEDING DOCTOR GETS CORONAVIRUS MASKS FROM MINNESOTA TROOPER, NOT TICKET

“I’m still baffled by all of this,” she said. “We weren’t expecting this. I didn’t get to say I loved him; I didn’t get a hug. Nothing.”

Pearson-Cubus said she was worried about her son having the virus because he smoked and had asthma.

She told the Pioneer Press her son sought to be tested for COVID-19 but was turned down — twice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“They told him to stay home and self-quarantine until he got better,” she said, according to the paper. “Well, he didn’t get any better.”

She said he tested negative for the virus when he was admitted to the hospital, but doctors told her that it was likely “a false negative.”

Doctors later told the family that Pearson had the virus, the paper reported. Fox News has been told that his death certificate confirms that.

Pearson’s brother Tina Kent told the paper that the last time she spoke to him was in February before he got sick.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“You just don’t know when it’s going to be the last time,” she said, according to the paper. “You never know that it’s going to be the last goodbye, and it’s hard. My daughter is really struggling with not being able to say goodbye one last time.”