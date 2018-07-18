Minnesota corrections officer attacked, killed by inmate, officials say

A corrections officer at a Minnesota state prison was killed Wednesday by an inmate, officials said.

Officer Joseph Gomm, of the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater, was attacked by the inmate around 1:30 p.m., Fox 9 reported.

Gomm — an officer at the prison for 16 years — was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Joseph gave the ultimate sacrifice while working to protect the citizens of Minnesota,” said Sarah Fitzgerald, a spokesperson for the state’s Department of Corrections said, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

The inmate, who has not been named, was serving time after a homicide conviction, the report said.