Minnesota corrections officer attacked, killed by inmate, officials say

A corrections officer at a Minnesota state prison was killed Wednesday by an inmate, officials said.

Officer Joseph Gomm, of the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater, was attacked by the inmate — identified as Edward Muhammad Johnson — around 1:30 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Corrections said.

Gomm, an officer at the prison for 16 years, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Joseph gave the ultimate sacrifice while working to protect the citizens of Minnesota,” Sarah Fitzgerald, a spokeswoman for the agency, said.

Johnson, 42, has been serving time for a homicide conviction.

The correctional facility, and surrounding prisons, were placed under lockdown until officials determined the incident was over.

