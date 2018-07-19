Minnesota corrections officer attacked, killed by inmate, officials say

Officer Joseph Gomm was killed by an inmate at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater, officials said.

A corrections officer at a Minnesota state prison was killed Wednesday by an inmate, officials said.

Officer Joseph Gomm, of the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater, was attacked by the inmate — identified as Edward Muhammad Johnson — around 1:30 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Corrections said.

Gomm, an officer at the prison for 16 years, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Joseph gave the ultimate sacrifice while working to protect the citizens of Minnesota,” Sarah Fitzgerald, a spokeswoman for the agency, said.

Edward Muhammad Johnson, 42, is the inmate suspected of killing a corrections officer at the state prison in Stillwater on July 18, 2018. Johnson is serving a 29-year sentence for the 2002 murder of his girlfriend at his Bloomington apartment. (Courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Corrections)

Johnson, 42, has been serving time for a homicide conviction.

The correctional facility, and surrounding prisons, were placed under lockdown until officials determined the incident was over.

