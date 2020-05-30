Minneapolis woman on riots, looting after George Floyd's death: 'I have nowhere to go now'

A disabled woman from Minneapolis who lives near the site of recent riots sparked by the death of George Floyd said Saturday her neighborhood has been destroyed leaving her with no refuge from the carnage and looting sweeping the area.

Stephanie Wilford, who lives in the southern part of the city, spoke with KSTP about the surrounding chaos and claimed rioters began causing mayhem for no reason.

“I have nowhere to go now. I have no way to get there because the buses aren’t running. People did this for no reason,” she said through tears. “It’s not going to bring George back here. George is in a better place than we are.”

Wilford added, “Last night, I’m going to be honest, I wish I was where George was — because this is ridiculous. These people are tearing up my livelihood.”

Attorney General Bill Barr released a statement on Saturday promising that the federal government would step in to keep order, if necessary.

“The greatness of our nation comes from our commitment to the rule of law,” he wrote. “We must have law and order on our streets and in our communities, and it is the responsibility of the local and state leadership, in the first instance, to halt this violence.”

Barr added, “In that regard, it is a federal crime to cross state lines or to use interstate facilities to incite or participate in violent rioting. We will enforce these laws.”

Following a Friday tweet from President Trump where he threatened to intervene if local leaders couldn’t control the situation, Gov. Tim Walz announced Saturday that he had authorized “full mobilization” of the state’s National Guard — something that has never been done in the Minnesota National Guard’s 164-year history.